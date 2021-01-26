 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dutch justice minister vows rioters will be prosecuted
View Comments
AP

Dutch justice minister vows rioters will be prosecuted

{{featured_button_text}}

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch justice minister said Tuesday that people arrested amid three nights of rioting sparked by the country's coronavirus curfew will face swift prosecution.

Ferd Grapperhaus said rioters would be quickly brought before courts by public prosecutors and face possible prison terms if convicted.

“They won't get away with it,” he told reporters in The Hague.

His comments came as the Netherlands is facing its worst civil unrest in years, initially triggered by anger at the country's tough lockdown, but increasingly fueled by calls for rioting swirling on social media. The violence has stretched the police and led at times to the deployment of military police.

Grapperhaus was speaking after a third night of rioting hit towns and cities in the Netherlands, with the most serious clashes and looting of stores in the port city of Rotterdam and the southern cathedral city of Den Bosch.

“If you rob people who are struggling, with the help of the government, to keep their head above water, it's totally scandalous,” Grapperhaus told reporters in The Hague. He stressed that the curfew is a necessary measure in the fight against the coronavirus.

A total of 184 people were arrested in Monday night's unrest and police ticketed more than 1,700 people for breaching the 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. curfew. The fine for the breaching the curfew is 95 euros ($115). Officers around the country also detained dozens suspected of inciting rioting through social media.

Police said rioters threw stones, fireworks and Molotov cocktails at officers.

“This criminal violence must stop,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte tweeted.

“The riots have nothing to do with protesting or struggling for freedom,” he added. “We must win the battle against the virus together, because that's the only way of getting back our freedom.”

Local residents in Den Bosch took to the streets Tuesday to help with the cleanup as the city's mayor said he would investigate authorities' response to the rioting.

The unrest began Saturday night — the first night of the curfew — when youths in the fishing village of Urk torched a coronavirus testing center. It escalated significantly with violence in the southern city of Eindhoven and the capital, Amsterdam.

Gerrit van der Burg, the country's most senior public prosecutor, said in a statement Monday that authorities are “committed to tracking down and prosecuting people who committed crimes. Count on it that they will be dealt with harshly.”

The rate of new infections in Netherlands has been decreasing in recent weeks, but the government is keeping up the tough lockdown, citing the slow pace of the decline and fears of new more transmissible variants of the virus spreading quickly. The country has registered more than 13,650 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines
National Politics

China pushes conspiracy theories on COVID origin, vaccines

  • Updated

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese state media have stoked concerns about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite rigorous trials indicating it is safe. A government spokesperson has raised the unsubstantiated theory that the coronavirus could have emerged from a U.S. military lab, giving it more credence in China.

+2
Estonia to get first female PM as government deal clinched
World

Estonia to get first female PM as government deal clinched

  • Updated

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s two biggest political parties clinched a deal on Sunday to form a new government to be led by a female prime minister for the first time in the Baltic country’s history, replacing the previous Cabinet that collapsed into a corruption scandal earlier this month.

+4
Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate
World

Kerry: US will make up for 4 years of lost action on climate

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The world must take decisive action to build resilience to the devastating effects of climate change, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a global virtual summit Monday, pledging that President Joe Biden's new administration would play its role.

Twitter bans suspect Iran account after post threatens Trump
World

Twitter bans suspect Iran account after post threatens Trump

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Twitter said Friday it has permanently banned an account that some in Iran believe is linked to the office of the country’s supreme leader after a posting that seemed to threaten former President Donald Trump.

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby panda won't let go of zookeeper in South Korea

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News