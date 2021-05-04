 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dutch king lays Remembrance Day wreath honoring war dead
0 comments
AP

Dutch king lays Remembrance Day wreath honoring war dead

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Dutch king laid a wreath Tuesday at a monument to the country's war dead at a solemn commemoration ceremony devoid of the usual huge crowds for the second straight year because of coronavirus lockdown measures.

King Willem-Alexander marked the Netherlands' Remembrance Day with his wife, Queen Maxima, and other dignitaries and a small group of guests at the national monument on Dam Square in downtown Amsterdam.

The national day of commemoration, at which flags fly at half staff throughout the country, is followed Wednesday by a national holiday to celebrate the country's liberation from Nazi German occupation at the end of World War II.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will give a speech Wednesday via a live video connection from Berlin before discussing the theme of freedom with students.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Washington state pausing reopen after virus spike

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+18
Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens
World

Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed at least 44 people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters.

US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran
World

US Navy fires warning shots in new tense encounter with Iran

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An American warship fired warning shots when vessels of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard came too close to a patrol in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday. It was the first such shooting in nearly four years.

+2
Prince William, Kate release images to mark 10th anniversary
World

Prince William, Kate release images to mark 10th anniversary

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked their 10th wedding anniversary Thursday by releasing photographs and a video offering an image of domestic bliss — a contrast to the tensions that have gripped Britain's royal family in recent weeks.

+43
The Latest: Canada puts J&J vaccine rollout plans on hold
National

The Latest: Canada puts J&J vaccine rollout plans on hold

  • Updated

OTTAWA, Ontario — Plans to distribute the first 300,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Canada next week are on hold after Health Canada learned part of them were manufactured at a Maryland facility that messed up the ingredients in 15 million doses bound for the U.S. market.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News