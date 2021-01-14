Dutch Labor Party leader steps down over welfare scandal

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The leader of the Dutch opposition Labor Party said Thursday he will not lead the party into the Netherlands' March election and will not run for reelection following a scandal involving child benefit fraud investigations.

Lodewijk Asscher was minister for social affairs and a vice-prime minister in a governing coalition led by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte when the country's tax office wrongly labeled thousands of parents as fraudsters.

Asscher said he was standing down despite not having direct knowledge of the tax office's actions.

“Yes, I was minister of social affairs,” he said in a video message. “No, I did not know that the tax office had launched an unlawful hunt for thousands of families.”

His decision puts further pressure on Rutte ahead of a Cabinet meeting Friday at which ministers will decide on their reaction to a scathing report issued last month that said the tax office policy aimed at rooting out fraud had violated “fundamental principles of the rule of law.”