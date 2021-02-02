Dutch lockdown extended as virus variants gain strongly

Bars and restaurants in the Netherlands have been closed since mid-October and non-essential shops since mid-December. Public venues such as cinemas, museums and libraries also remain shut and there are strict limits on the size of gatherings both indoors and outside.

The first easing of the lockdown this year came Sunday, when the government announced that elementary schools and daycare centers will reopen next Monday. Rutte said high schools would remain closed until at least March 1.

In another minor easing of the lockdown, Rutte said that from Feb. 10 all stores will be allowed to sell their products and customers can collect them at pickup points outside the shops.

The public health institute said last week's reduction in new infections was a result of the lockdown, but said it was too early to tell what effect the country's curfew has had since taking effect on Jan. 23. The Netherlands this week recorded the lowest daily increase in infections since the end of September.