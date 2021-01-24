Dutch police clash with protesters in Amsterdam, Eindhoven

URK, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police clashed with protesters demonstrating against the country's lockdown in the capital, Amsterdam and the southern city of Eindhoven on Sunday, a day after rioting youths protesting the country's curfew torched a coronavirus testing facility in a Dutch fishing village.

In Amsterdam, police used a water cannon to disperse protesters taking part in a banned demonstration on a major square ringed by museums. Video images showed the water cannon spraying people grouped against a wall of the Van Gogh Museum.

Police in Eindhoven used a water cannon and tear gas against a crowd of hundreds of demonstrators that also included supporters of the anti-immigrant group PEGIDA.

Eindhoven police said they made at least 30 arrests by late afternoon and warned people to stay away from the city center amid the clashes.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It was the second Sunday in a row that police clashed with protesters in Amsterdam angry at the country's lockdown amid.

The unrest followed a night of rioting in the fishing village of Urk on the first night of a curfew imposed by the Dutch government to rein in the spread of the more transmissible variant of the coronavirus.