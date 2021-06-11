Dutch princess won't accept payment when she turns 18

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The heir to the Dutch throne, Princess Amalia, has decided for the next few years not to accept the allowance -- worth some 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) per year -- that she is entitled to receive annually once she turns 18 in December.

The princess sent a hand-written letter to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte informing him of her decision on Friday. She said she would repay the money — which will still be deposited in her account — while she is still a student.

The payment is made up of about 300,000 euros directly to the princess and 1.3 million to cover staff costs and other expenses.

The princess heard Thursday that she had passed all her high school final exams and now is planning to take a gap year before going to university.

“I find it uncomfortable as long as I can offer little in return and other students have it so much more difficult, especially in these uncertain corona times,” the princess wrote.

Rutte wrote back to congratulate Amalia on graduating high school and said he understood and appreciated her decision.

The move comes at a time of declining popularity for the House of Orange in the Netherlands.