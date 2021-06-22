 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dutch talks on forming coalition government still deadlocked
0 Comments
AP

Dutch talks on forming coalition government still deadlocked

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Nearly 100 days after Dutch national election, talks to form a new ruling coalition remain deadlocked, the official who has led weeks of negotiations said Tuesday.

The conservative People's Party for Freedom and Democracy led by three-term Prime Minister Mark Rutte won the most seats in the three-day election that ended March 17, but the splintered result has so far prevented the formation of a new govering coalition.

The other big winner was the centrist D66 party led by caretaker Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag. But at least four parties will have to join forces to command a majority in the 150-seat lower house of Parliament and ideological differences between them are so far blocking progress toward the next government.

“At the moment, there is no combination possible” among six parties from across the political spectrum that have expressed readiness to be part of the next government, said Mariette Hamer, a former lawmaker leading coalition talks.

Hamer said in a report to Parliament that the stalemate “cannot be the end of the complex political relationships” and said Rutte's and Kaag's parties now need to take the next step.

Hamer recommended that the two party leaders use the coming weeks to draw up a document sketching out a policy blueprint for the next government. The document can then be used for a resumption of coalition talks in mid-August.

In the absence of a new government, Rutte's last administration has been ruling the country in caretaker mode.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan reopens 15 months after pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Iran's president-elect says he won't meet with Biden
World

Iran's president-elect says he won't meet with Biden

  • Updated

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's president-elect said Monday he wouldn't meet with President Joe Biden nor negotiate over Tehran's ballistic missile program and its support of regional militias, sticking to a hard-line position following his landslide victory in last week's election.

+2
Berlin museum centering on Germans expelled after WWII opens
World

Berlin museum centering on Germans expelled after WWII opens

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — Germany on Monday opened a museum exploring the fate of millions of Germans forced to leave eastern and central Europe at the end of World War II, along with other forced displacements of the 20th and 21st centuries — a sensitive project that has taken years to realize.

+4
'Listening to my body': Nadal to sit out Wimbledon, Olympics
World

'Listening to my body': Nadal to sit out Wimbledon, Olympics

  • Updated

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal will sit out Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics to rest and recover “after listening to my body,” he announced via social media on Thursday, taking one of the biggest stars of tennis out of two of the sport's biggest events in 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News