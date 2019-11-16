Dutch version of St. Nicholas has controversial sidekick

-FILE- In this Saturday Nov. 16, 2013, image The Dutch version of Santa Claus, Sinterklaas, or Saint Nicholas, and his blackface sidekicks "Zwarte Piet" or "Black Pete" arrive by steamboat in Hoorn, north-western Netherlands. Saint Nicholas is due to arrive in the Netherlands Saturday Nov. 16, 2019, in an annual children's party that has become the backdrop for increasingly acrimonious confrontations between supporters and opponents of his sidekick, Black Pete, a depictions which opponents say promotes racist stereotypes.
-FILE- In this Sunday Nov. 17, 2013 image A demonstrator turns his back to the parade of Sinterklaas, the Dutch version of Santa Claus, and his blackface sidekick "Zwarte Piet" or Black Pete, rear, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Saint Nicholas is due to arrive in the Netherlands Saturday Nov. 16, 2019, in an annual children's party that has become the backdrop for increasingly acrimonious confrontations between supporters and opponents of his sidekick, Black Pete, a depictions which opponents say promotes racist stereotypes.
In this Sunday Nov. 17, 2013, image children get candy from "Zwarte Piet", or Black Pete, the blackface sidekick of the Dutch version of Santa Claus, during a parade in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Saint Nicholas is due to arrive in the Netherlands saturday Nov. 16, 2019, in an annual children's party that has become the backdrop for increasingly acrimonious confrontations between supporters and opponents of his sidekick, Black Pete, a depictions which opponents say promotes racist stereotypes.
Saint Nicholas' blackfaced sidekick Zwarte Piet, or Black Pete, hands out treats to children in Scheveningen harbor, near The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The Dutch version of St. Nicholas has become the backdrop for increasingly acrimonious confrontations between supporters and opponents of his sidekick, Black Pete.
Two children dressed like Saint' Nicholas' blackfaced sidekick Zwarte Piet, or Black Pete, pass police vehicles as they walk towards Scheveningen harbor, near The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The Dutch version of St. Nicholas has become the backdrop for increasingly acrimonious confrontations between supporters and opponents of his sidekick, Black Pete.
A boat carrying Saint Nicholas and his blackfaced sidekick Zwarte Piet, or Black Pete, arrive in Scheveningen harbor, near The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The Dutch version of St. Nicholas has become the backdrop for increasingly acrimonious confrontations between supporters and opponents of his sidekick Black Pete.
Zwarte Piet, or Black Pete, the blackfaced sidekick of Saint Nicholas, rear, walks in a parade in Scheveningen harbor, near The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The Dutch version of St. Nicholas has become the backdrop for increasingly acrimonious confrontations between supporters and opponents of his sidekick, Black Pete.
Demonstrators with Kick Out Zwarte Piet, KOZP, or Kick Out Black Pete, carry signs in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The Dutch version of St. Nicholas and his blackface sidekick have become the backdrop for increasingly acrimonious confrontations between supporters and opponents of his sidekick, Black Pete.
Demonstrators with Kick Out Zwarte Piet, KOZP, or Kick Out Black Pete, carry a sign reading Black Pete Is Racism, in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The Dutch version of St. Nicholas and his blackface sidekick have become the backdrop for increasingly acrimonious confrontations between supporters and opponents of his sidekick, Black Pete.
Zwarte Piet, or Black Pete, the blackfaced sidekick of Saint Nicholas, rear, walks in a parade in Scheveningen harbor, near The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The Dutch version of St. Nicholas has become the backdrop for increasingly acrimonious confrontations between supporters and opponents of his sidekick, Black Pete.
A woman poses with Zwarte Piet, or Black Pete, the blackfaced sidekick of Saint Nicholas during a parade in Scheveningen harbor, near The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The Dutch version of St. Nicholas has become the backdrop for increasingly acrimonious confrontations between supporters and opponents of his sidekick, Black Pete.
Demonstrators with Kick Out Zwarte Piet, KOZP, or Kick Out Black Pete, carry signs in The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The Dutch version of St. Nicholas and his blackface sidekick have become the backdrop for increasingly acrimonious confrontations between supporters and opponents of his sidekick, Black Pete.
Two Zwarte Pieten, or Black Petes, the blackfaced sidekick of Saint Nicholas pass on a scooter as a police officer during a parade in Scheveningen harbor, near The Hague, Netherlands, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. The Dutch version of St. Nicholas has become the backdrop for increasingly acrimonious confrontations between supporters and opponents of his sidekick, Black Pete.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch version of St. Nicholas arrived Saturday in the Netherlands in an annual children’s party that has become the backdrop for increasingly acrimonious confrontations between supporters and opponents of his sidekick, Black Pete.
White people often don blackface makeup to play the character in parades across the country.
Opponents say such depictions promote racist stereotypes, while supporters defend the helper of Sinterklaas, the white-bearded, red-robed Dutch version of St. Nicholas, as a traditional children's character.
The nationally televised arrival parade happened amid tight security, in the central city of Apeldoorn. Thousands of children and their parents cheered as an actor playing Sinterklaas arrived. His helpers handed out candy and high fives.
For the first time, there were no Petes in full blackface at the official arrival. Organizers instead put smears on their faces to represent soot from chimneys they climb down to deliver gifts to children. The “soot” ranged from light to dark dustings.
Dutch media reported that the leader of the Netherlands’ arm of anti-immigrant movement PEGIDA — wearing a Pete costume and blackface makeup — was detained by police in Apeldoorn.
Police said in a tweet that a number of people were peacefully detained for refusing to go to locations set aside for demonstrators.