Dutch virus infections fall 20% but variants gain strongly

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — New coronavirus infections in the Netherlands fell 20% over the last week but more transmissible variants now account for two-thirds of Dutch infections, the public health institute said Tuesday hours before a government press conference on the country's tough lockdown.

The institute said new infections fell to 28,628 but urged “the greatest possible caution” in any relaxation of the lockdown.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte was not expected to announce any major easing of the tough lockdown that started Dec. 15. Bars and restaurants have been closed even longer — since mid-October.

The first easing of the lockdown this year came Sunday, when the government announced that elementary schools and daycare centers will reopen next Monday.

The public health institute said last week's reduction in new infections was a result of the lockdown, but said it was too early to tell what effect the country's curfew has had since taking effect on Jan. 23. The Netherlands this week recorded the lowest daily increase in infections since the end of September.