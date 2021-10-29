 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Dutch watchdog slams tax office fraud list as privacy breach

  • 0

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch data protection watchdog issued a damning report Friday about the country's tax office, saying it breached privacy law for years by keeping a list of potential fraudsters.

It was another blow for the scandal-plagued Dutch tax office, which already is embroiled in the fallout from a discredited effort to root out child welfare fraud that regulators said discriminated against citizens with double nationality.

The Netherlands' previous government resigned in January to take responsibility for the child welfare scandal, but it continues to roil politics amid drawn out attempts to form a new ruling coalition following a general election in March.

“Of course, the tax office has to tackle fraud. But our research shows that the tax office registered fraud signals and used then in a way that is absolutely not allowed. Innocent people have been victims of this,” said Aleid Wolfsen, chairman of the Dutch Data Protection Agency.

The Dutch tax office stored personal details of taxpayers as part of its efforts to root out fraud, which is not allowed under privacy law in the Netherlands, the data protection agency said.

People are also reading…

“Many of the core principles of the ... privacy law were seriously violated by tax authorities,” the agency said in a statement.

It is not the first time tax authorities have been reprimanded by the data protection watchdog. Last year, the agency said the tax office unlawfully discriminated against citizens by targeting them for investigation based on having double nationality in a discredited system designed to track down child benefit fraud.

Friday's report said tax officials had no legal foundation for the fraud alert system and kept people on the list for too long.

“More than a quarter of a million people have been on this fraud list — often unjustly — for far too long without their knowledge," Wolfsen said. “As a result, they could not defend themselves and they could not be removed from the list. This created a gap in legal protection.”

State Secretary for Finance Hans Vijlbrief called the report “hard and justified” and said the government already is working to reform the tax office. The fraud alert system was closed down 18 months ago, he said.

“The question now is whether citizens suffered unjustified consequences as a result of their registration in this system. We are investigating that,” Vijlbrief said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status

Japan's Princess Mako marries commoner, loses royal status

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Princess Mako quietly married a commoner without traditional wedding celebrations Tuesday and said their marriage — delayed three years and opposed by some — "was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts.”

De Kock protest after South Africa team ordered to take knee

De Kock protest after South Africa team ordered to take knee

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Quinton de Kock refused to play in a T20 World Cup game against the West Indies on Tuesday in protest after Cricket South Africa ordered its players to take a knee before matches in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

Sudan's military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military seized power Monday, dissolving the transitional government hours after troops arrested the prime minister, and thousands flooded the streets to protest the coup that threatened the country’s shaky progress toward democracy.

Seoul: N. Korea's Kim lost 20 kilograms but remains healthy

Seoul: N. Korea's Kim lost 20 kilograms but remains healthy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently lost about 20 kilograms (44 pounds), but remains healthy and is trying to boost public loyalty to him in the face of worsening economic problems, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Thursday.

US says Assange could go to Australian prison if convicted

US says Assange could go to Australian prison if convicted

LONDON (AP) — U.S. authorities launched a new battle on Wednesday to make Julian Assange face American justice, telling British judges that if they agree to extradite the WikiLeaks founder on espionage charges, he could serve any U.S. prison sentence he receives in his native Australia.

Hong Kong to tighten COVID-19 rules, hopes China reopens

Hong Kong to tighten COVID-19 rules, hopes China reopens

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will tighten COVID-19 restrictions despite a lack of local outbreaks to better align with China’s policies and increase chances of quarantine-free travel between the territory and mainland, leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will the cruise industry be able to recover?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News