Duterte on possible ICC killings probe: 'You must be crazy'

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he’s ready to face possible charges in any local court for the thousands of killings under his anti-drug crackdown but never before the International Criminal Court, which he has repeatedly ridiculed.

The ICC's outgoing chief prosecutor said last week that a preliminary examination found reason to believe crimes against humanity had been committed during Duterte’s crackdown on drugs between July 1, 2016, and March 16, 2019. She said she had sought authorization to open a formal investigation and the court’s judges had 120 days to decide.

The dates cover the period when Duterte launched his police-enforced crackdown shortly after winning a six-year presidential term up until when he withdrew the Philippines from the court.

“Why would I defend or face an accusation before white people? You must be crazy,” the brash-talking Duterte said Monday night in his first public reaction to the prospects of an ICC investigation of his deadly campaign.

He ridiculed the ICC, saying he would never get justice from the court, but added, “I will readily face a court, be accused in a Philippine court, before a Filipino judge.”