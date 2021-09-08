Duterte's party to nominate him as VP choice in Philippines

Sara Duterte, 43, is currently the mayor of Davao City and is a member of the regional HNP party, which she founded in 2018. She has supported her father's party at the national level.

Another name mentioned as a possible presidential candidate is longtime Duterte ally and former aide Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, though he told the party at the end of August that he had decided not to run for president. Analysts suggested the move might have been to pave the way for Sara Duterte's candidacy.

Ahead of the convention, PDP-Laban Secretary General Melvin Matibag said the party hopes to convince Go to accept and was still pushing for a Go-Duterte ticket.

Philippine presidents are limited by the 1987 Constitution to a single six-year term. At least two former presidents, Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, have made successful runs for lower public offices after serving as president, but not for vice president.

If Duterte goes ahead with his run, it will likely face court challenges from the opposition, though the Supreme Court has strongly supported the president’s moves in the past.