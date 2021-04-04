Early polls suggest Bulgarian leader's party will win vote

SOFIA, Bugaria (AP) — The center-right GERB party led by Bulgaria's prime minister appeared to be the likely winner Sunday of the country's parliamentary election after several exit polls showed it placing first in a fractured political landscape.

The parliamentary election was widely seen as a referendum on the country’s long-time leader, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, after months of anti-government protests and amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Some 6.7 million eligible voters were electing 240 lawmakers.

Four exit polls gave the GERB party around 25% of the vote. The polls placed the opposition Socialist Party second with some 17%, slightly ahead of the new party “There is such a nation” led by prominent TV entertainer Slavi Trifonov.

The Central Election Commission said voter turnout Sunday was nearly 40% by 5 p.m., a smaller showing than in previous elections.

Borissov, 61, who has led the populist GERB party since its founding in 2006, has ruled Bulgaria with an iron grip for most of the last 11 years.

“I have always taken into account what the people decide ... Let the elections be honest,” Borissov was quoted as saying after he cast his ballot without reporters present due to pandemic restrictions.