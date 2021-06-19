Ebrahim Raisi, ultra-conservative judiciary chief, set to win Iran's presidential election

Raisi has never commented on the allegations, but it's widely believed that he rarely leaves Iran for fear of retribution or international justice over the executions.

On Saturday, outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Raisi to offer his congratulations.

Raisi has long opposed engagement with the West, and repeatedly extolled the benefits of Iran's so-called "resistance economy" that promotes economic self-reliance in the face of Western sanctions.

However, experts said his election was unlikely to affect the course of indirect negotiations with the United States on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said Saturday he expected that talks on returning to the terms of the deal would "most likely" conclude before the end of Rouhani's term in August.

"The Vienna talks are going well and it's likely that there will be an agreement before the month of August, but there are still obstacles," Zarif said.

If talks spill over into Raisi's tenure, they will largely rely on who the incoming president appoints as his foreign minister. In 2015, the success of the deal, which saw Iran place limits on its uranium enrichment program in exchange for sanctions relief, was largely attributed to Zarif.

But experts say Iran is unlikely to engage with the West beyond returning to the nuclear deal, satisfying itself with bolstering relations with Russia and China. It could also drop any pretense of democracy as it becomes less susceptible to Western criticism of its rights abuses in the aftermath of the possible restoration of the nuclear deal.

