Egypt lawmaker refutes UN report about ex-president's death

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian lawmakers said Monday that the late President Mohammed Morsi was treated well in prison, just days after a U.N. report attributed Morsi's death to "brutal" conditions inside the country's jails.

Alaa Abed, head of the Parliament's human rights committee, told The Associated Press that allegations of Morsi's mistreatment were an attempt to slander the government.

As defense minister, Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi led the 2013 military overthrow of Morsi in 2013. Morsi collapsed and died in a courtroom in June.

"They are talking about Morsi, and they are trying to tell the world in a way or another that Morsi died due to prison conditions," he said. "But I had visited Morsi several times ... and he was staying in a big room, he had all his medications, food, drinks and everything he needed."

Morsi, who hailed from the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, became Egypt's first democratically elected president in 2012, a year after the Arab Spring uprisings. But his one-year rule proved divisive, sparking massive nationwide protests in 2013.