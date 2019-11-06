Egypt lawmaker says parliament could sack him for criticism

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian opposition lawmaker said Wednesday that the country's parliament has referred him to an ethics committee for posting a video criticizing President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, the latest episode in a widening crackdown by authorities on dissent.

The lawmaker, Ahmed Tantawi, also told The Associated Press that security forces arrested a worker in his office and an unspecified number of friends on Cairo. He didn't elaborate.

The development comes after the parliament, stacked with el-Sissi supporters, on Tuesday moved against Tantawi, and referred him to an ethics committee, which could ultimately remove him from parliament.

The state-run MENA news agency also reported on the referral by lawmakers.

Tantawi's video had lobbied against constitutional amendments adopted earlier this year in a national referendum, enshrining that el-Sissi can stay in power until 2030.

On Tuesday's session, around 100 lawmakers called for disciplinary measures against Tantawi. Parliament Speaker Ali Abdel-Al said those criticizing the political leadership "have no place in Egypt and should go to another country."