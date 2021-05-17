Election watchdog says no credible proof of Myanmar fraud

Security forces have used lethal force in an attempt to suppress huge popular opposition to the military coup. Hundreds of protesters and bystanders have been killed in the crackdown.

The report by ANFREL, a non-partisan international group working for fair elections in Asia, noted that junta leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said the military took over because “there was terrible fraud in the voter lists.” The army-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party, which suffered unexpectedly heavy losses in the election, made similar allegations.

Since the coup, the state-controlled media have released data down to the township level purporting to show that voter lists could not be reconciled with the election results.

ANFREL said it “lacked sufficient information to independently verify the allegations of voter list fraud” because the election law did not allow it access to voting lists, but that it had not seen any credible evidence of any massive irregularities.

The report said there was merit to several complaints about the election made not just by the Union Solidarity and Development Party — the main opposition party — but also by independent observers.