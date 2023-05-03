A total of 21 endangered green sea turtles were rescued from poachers in Bali.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A total of 21 endangered green sea turtles were rescued from poachers in Bali.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dr. Bushra Ibnauf Sulieman, a Sudanese-American physician who headed the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Khartoum, was stabbed to dea…
King Charles' family life is very complicated. There’s a second wife, an embarrassing brother, and an angry son and daughter-in-law, all with …
Police say a 13-year-old who opened fire at his school drew sketches of classrooms and made a list of people he intended to target. He killed …
Russia claimed it foiled an overnight attack by Ukrainian drones on the Kremlin, calling it an unsuccessful assassination attempt against Pres…
New trails have been opened up for visitors to get a close up look at the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.