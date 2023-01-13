Endangered sea turtles rescued from poachers in Indonesia

Authorities in Bali rescued 43 sea turtles during a routine navy operation where they stumbled across poachers out at sea.
Thousands of protesters in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paolo demanded “No amnesty!" Monday, following a riot that invaded the heart of Brazil's capital Sunday in an effort to reinstall former President Jair Bolsonaro. The words evoke memories of an amnesty law that for decades has protected military members accused of abuse and murder during the country’s 1964-85 dictatorship. Justice minister Flávio Dino vowed to prosecute those who acted behind the scenes to summon supporters on social media and finance their transport for crimes including organized crime, staging a coup, and violent abolition of the democratic rule of law. He also said authorities would investigate allegations local security personnel allowed the destruction to proceed unabated.
Ukraine’s president is praising the United States for including tank-killing vehicles in its latest multibillion-dollar package of military aid. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Bradley armored vehicles are “exactly what is needed” for Ukrainian troops locked in combat against Russian forces. Ukrainian authorities said that a Moscow-declared temporary truce for Orthodox Christmas appeared to have been ignored by some of Russia's forces pressing ahead with the nearly 11-month invasion. Continued Russian shelling and assaults were reported in the fiercely contested Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense in Britain said Saturday in its daily readout on the invasion that “fighting has continued at a routine level."
In a cathedral in Ukraine's capital, the Christmas service Saturday was delivered in the Ukrainian language — instead of Russian — for the first time in decades.
Allies of Britain's royal family pushed back Saturday against claims made by Prince Harry in his new memoir, which paints the monarchy as a cold and callous institution that failed to nurture or support him.
Brazilian authorities say they are looking into who may have been behind the shocking uprising that sent protesters storming into the nation’s halls of power in a riot that had striking similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In an unprecedented display for Latin America’s largest nation, thousands of supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro swarmed into Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace on Sunday. Many of them said they wanted the Brazilian army to restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power and oust the newly inaugurated leftist president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Prince Harry's explosive memoir could accelerate the pace of change already under way within the House of Windsor after the queen's death.
Beck died Tuesday after "suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis," his representatives said in a statement released Wednesday.
The operation to detain Ovidio Guzman, the son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, unleashed firefights that turned the northern city of Culiacan into a war zone with 30 dead.
Russia's still making plenty of money from oil sales despite a price cap imposed by the Group of Seven major democracies.
In the two years since breakthrough accords, the expected flood of Gulf Arab tourists to Israel has been little more than a trickle.
