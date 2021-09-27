English church's beer fest stirs outrage as visitors pose with drinks on graves

Another said: "Why couldn't they sit on the green, which is just outside, instead of on graves? I think it's appalling... What a total lack of respect for the deceased and their families."

And someone else wrote: "I would be livid if I had family buried there."

Not all the responses were negative, however. One commentator wrote: "Oh for goodness sake people are coming together to enjoy themselves I am sure (god rest their souls) people will be happy that they are apart of a celebration and a happy moment please let's enjoy life."

Another pointed out: "The grave in the photo dates from the 1740s. I can't understand the vitriol here targeting the folk in the photo."

In the run-up to the festival, organizers promoted it with a Facebook post promising more than 40 types of beer, 12 varieties of cider, 10 artisan spirits, wines and prosecco.

Other attractions included local street food, live music and a charity pub quiz.

Defending the event, the vicar of St. Mary's, Reverend Martin Anderson, said it had in part been staged to raise funds for repairs to the historic building. Nevertheless, he apologized for any upset.