English health official warns pandemic entering worst weeks

The prime minister’s spokesman, Jamie Davies, said rules allowed people to be outdoors for “exercise, not socializing,” but there is confusion over where the line should be drawn — for example, whether walking with a takeaway coffee counts as exercise. When asked in a briefing if people were allowed to sit alone on a park bench: “Let me take that away and come back to you,” he said.

The government hopes the restrictions will reduce the strain on the NHS while it ramps up a nationwide mass vaccination program. Seven large-scale vaccination centers are set to open Monday, joining around 1,000 other sites across the country, including hospitals, general practitioners’ clinics and some drugstores.

At one center in Stevenage, north of London, medical personnel administering the shots described the mood as filled with relief and joy.

"They’ve been quite emotional actually, really pleased that there is some hope at the end of this tunnel, this very long tunnel for everybody," said Caroline Shepherd, clinical expert for immunizations at Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust. "A few people quite teary, saying ‘I’m really pleased to be here, thank you so much, we’re really grateful for the NHS'".