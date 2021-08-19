Erdogan says Turkey is not Europe's 'refugee warehouse'

In 2016, Turkey and the European Union signed a deal for Turkey to stem the flow of hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees towards Europe, in return for visa-free travel for Turkish citizens and substantial EU financial support. Erdogan has frequently accused the EU of not keeping its side of the bargain.

The president said he was aware of the Turkish public's “unease” about refugees. He reiterated that the country had reinforced its border with Iran with military, gendarmerie and police and that a wall being erected along the frontier is nearing completion.

“Our state is primarily responsible for the safety and well-being of its 84 million citizens. On the other hand, we are not a society that lacks character, thinks only about itself and turns its back on those who come to our door,” Erdogan said.

In reference to the millions of Syrians in Turkey, Erdogan said that those who have learnt Turkish, acquired professional skills and adapted to the country would remain in Turkey, while others would have to return to Syria once conditions in the war-torn country improve.

“It is our responsibility toward our own citizens to help those who do not succeed to return to their homes in parallel with an improvement of the situation in their own country,” Erdogan said.

Around 450,000 Syrians have already returned to Syria, he added.

