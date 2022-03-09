Ernest Shackleton's Endurance ship found in Antarctica after 107 years

More than a century after it sank off the coast of Antarctica, polar explorer Ernest Shackleton's ship HMS Endurance has been located, apparently intact and in good condition.
The discovery was a collaboration between the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and History Hit, the content platform co-founded by historian Dan Snow.
Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and National Geographic
"This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen. It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation," Mensun Bound, director of exploration, said in a statement.
He added: "This is a milestone in polar history."
Sir Ernest Shackleton, noted British explorer and writer, is shown as he arrived in New York on the Aquitania, on a hurried business trip to Canada, Jan. 30, 1921.
AP file
Who was Shackleton?
Irish-British explorer Shackleton had a longtime obsession with the South Pole and set off on a total of four expeditions toward the White Continent.
Endurance departed from the UK in 1914 and reached Antarctica's McMurdo Sound the following year on a journey called the the Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition.
However, due to the extreme conditions, the ship got stuck amid thick, impenetrable ice in the Weddell Sea. The 28 men on board, including Shackleton himself, abandoned the Endurance and set up rudimentary camp facilities on board ice floes that were floating northward.
Eventually, the team made it to the uninhabited Elephant Island, then some -- including Shackleton -- volunteered to get in a lifeboat and head toward South Georgia Island, finally crossing it on foot to reach Stromness whaling station, which was then manned by the Norwegians, and organize a rescue of the men left behind on Elephant Island.
Although the expedition was a failure, the team's survival and eventual rescue months later, without any loss of life, was seen as a triumph of their tenacity and the incredible leadership skills of Shackleton.
Following another expedition later in his life, Shackleton died on South Georgia Island in 1947 and is buried there.
Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and Nick Birtwistle
How was Endurance found?
After being abandoned, Endurance eventually sank into the Weddell Sea, where she has been ever since.
Its resting place is about four miles south of where Captain Frank Worsley, a New Zealander who helmed the ship, had believed it to be.
The discovery team departed from Cape Town on the South African polar research and logistics vessel, S.A. Agulhas II. Fittingly, they dubbed their ship -- and mission -- Endurance22.
The Endurance22 was named in honor of the original Endurance, with the current year at the end.
Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and Nick Birtwistle
On board were a mixed group including scientists, historians and filmmakers who were capturing footage for an upcoming National Geographic documentary about the journey to locate Endurance.
Once they were close to where they believed the shipwreck was, explorers used Sabertooth hybrid underwater search vehicles made by Saab to locate her.
Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and Nick Birtwistle
What happens next?
As per the guidelines of the
Antarctic Treaty -- which was signed by 12 countries in 1959 and is the closest thing to a constitution for the southernmost continent -- Endurance will not be moved or taken apart.
Instead, she will remain where she is and be studied, mapped and photographed there.
While Shackleton's name and biography are still famous around the world, the Endurance22 mission is as focused on the future as the past.
The Endurance22 crew used specially made underwater search vessels to help them locate the wreck.
Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and Nick Birtwistle
The Endurance22 sailed from South Africa to the Weddell Sea.
Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust and James Blake
Dr. John Shears, the expedition leader, said, "We have also conducted an unprecedented educational outreach program, with live broadcasting from on board, allowing new generations from around the world to engage with Endurance22 and become inspired by the amazing stories of polar exploration, and what human beings can achieve and the obstacles they can overcome when they work together."
25 great movies set on the water
“Do not shoot on water!”
Steven Spielberg once warned Kevin Costner before the making of 1995’s “Waterworld.” Given Spielberg’s own troubled experiences during the production of “Jaws,” it’s safe to say he was offering sound advice. Costner swiftly ignored that advice and went on to participate in one of the biggest behind-the-scenes fiascos in movie history, complete with flooding sets and personal injuries.
Unfortunately Costner's efforts were not enough for “Waterworld” to make the following list of great movies set on the water. “Jaws” certainly did, however, as it’s easily among the most classic films to involve water in a central capacity. As either a thematic motif, perennial backdrop, or physical obstacle (or all of the above), water plays an important role in a number of acclaimed works. Today, we honor some of the best examples.
Stacker surveyed film history and compiled a list of movies across decades, countries, and genres that take place primarily on a body of water, whether on a ship, in a quiet seatown, or the current of a river. To qualify, the film had to have at least a 7.0 on IMDb. The 25 films chosen are organized alphabetically.
Walt Disney Pictures
The African Queen (1951)
- Director: John Huston
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Metascore: 91
- Runtime: 105 minutes
Set during WWI, this Oscar-winning drama puts a surly riverboat captain (Humphrey Bogart) aboard the African Queen for a suicidal mission. His journey takes place along Tanzania’s Ulanga River, home to perilous rapids and enemy forts. Danger lurks on all sides but Bogart’s up to the challenge, even if he’s not happy about it.
Romulus Films
Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1972)
- Director: Werner Herzog
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Metascore: data not available
- Runtime: 95 minutes
Frequent Werner Herzog collaborator Klaus Kinski plays 16th-century explorer Don Lope de Aguirre, who goes mad in his search for the kingdom of El Dorado. The movie was shot on
location in the Amazon and without stunt people, making the prevailing sense of terror all too real.
Werner Herzog Filmproduktion
Apocalypse Now (1979)
- Director: Francis Ford Coppola
- IMDb user rating: 8.4
- Metascore: 94
- Runtime: 147 minutes
Follow Captain Benjamin L. Willard (Martin Sheen) through the heart of the Vietnam War as he hunts for a rogue general turned tribal leader (Colonel Walter E. Kurtz, played by Marlon Brando). Traveling up the Nùng River in a patrol boat, Willard faces peril both internal and external. The river is often
depicted as a sanctuary, with the real threats coming from the ever-adjacent jungle.
American Zoetrope
Battleship Potemkin (1925)
- Director: Sergei M. Eisenstein
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Metascore: 97
- Runtime: 66 minutes
One of the most influential films ever made, Eisenstein’s masterpiece chronicles the violent mutiny aboard Battleship Potemkin. Based on true events, the story breaks down into parts and opens off the island of Tendra in the Black Sea. Its most famous sequence takes place on the Odessa Steps and features
groundbreaking editing techniques.
Goskino
Breaking the Waves (1996)
- Director: Lars von Trier
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Metascore: 76
- Runtime: 159 minutes
This experimental drama centers on the rebellious romance between an eccentric woman (Emily Watson) and her husband, which takes a bizarre turn in the wake of an accident. It’s set in a remote and dogmatic Scottish village off the coast of the Atlantic Ocean. By breaking the waves—i.e. defying local tradition—the lead character soon finds herself lost at sea.
ARTE
Cape Fear (1991)
- Director: Martin Scorsese
- IMDb user rating: 7.3
- Metascore: 73
- Runtime: 128 minutes
Scorsese’s update of a 1962 classic tells the story of attorney Sam Bowden (Nick Nolte), who’s being stalked by former client Max Cady (Robert De Niro). A series of brutal escalations sends Bowden’s family into hiding along the Cape Fear River. Against a backdrop of torrential downpours and crashing waves, Cady unleashes the storm within.
Amblin Entertainment
Captain Phillips (2013)
- Director: Paul Greengrass
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Metascore: 82
- Runtime: 134 minutes
Based on actual events, this Oscar-nominated drama depicts the hijacking of an American cargo ship by Somali pirates. With the Arabian Sea surrounding them on all sides, the ship’s captain (played by Tom Hanks) and crew must think on their feet and quickly.
According to those who were there, the real Captain Phillips was more of a self-righteous fool than he was a self-sacrificing hero.
Scott Rudin Productions
Cast Away (2000)
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Metascore: 73
- Runtime: 143 minutes
Oft-used water metaphors take on a literal meaning in this survival film, starring Tom Hanks as a castaway in the Pacific Ocean. Set over the course of four years, it confronts the main character with various physical obstacles and a constant sense of despair. Eventually, he builds a raft and squares off against the unknown directly.
Twentieth Century Fox
The Cove (2009)
- Director: Louie Psihoyos
- IMDb user rating: 8.4
- Metascore: 84
- Runtime: 92 minutes
One of the most brutal documentaries in recent memory heads to a whaling town in Japan, where locals corral and slaughter thousands of dolphins every year. While
conspicuously one-sided, the film nevertheless exposes a particularly inhumane form of fishing. It won the 2010 Academy Award for Best Documentary.
Diamond Docs
Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)
- Director: Jack Arnold
- IMDb user rating: 7.0
- Metascore: 68
- Runtime: 79 minutes
In the mold of “King Kong” comes this classic creature feature, in which scientists pursue an amphibious humanoid deep in the Amazon jungle. Both camps square off in the mysterious black lagoon, a rumored realm of no return. The film was
released in 35mm polarized 3D and followed by a pair of sequels.
Universal International Pictures (UI)
Deliverance (1972)
- Director: John Boorman
- IMDb user rating: 7.7
- Metascore: 80
- Runtime: 109 minutes
Panning shots of Georgia’s (fictional) Cahulawassee River set the stage for this iconic thriller, which presents danger on land and in water alike. Four friends embark through the southern backcountry and soon discover that raging rapids are the least of their problems. A grisly hand breaking the water’s surface provides for one final nightmarish image just before the movie closes.
Warner Bros.
Don't Look Now (1973)
- Director: Nicolas Roeg
- IMDb user rating: 7.2
- Metascore: 96
- Runtime: 110 minutes
Water plays a recurring role in this gothic horror, starring Donald Sutherland and Julie Christie as a grief-stricken married couple. Still recovering from their daughter’s drowning, the pair head to water-bound Venice for a work-related trip. Inexorably linked to memory and death, the water motif helps cultivate a supernatural-like atmosphere of coincidence and connectivity.
Casey Productions
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
- Director: Nicholas Stoller
- IMDb user rating: 7.1
- Metascore: 67
- Runtime: 111 minutes
The clear blue waters of Hawaii make for a perennial backdrop in this romantic comedy. Crushed by a recent break-up, a man (Jason Segel) travels to Oahu and ends up staying at the same resort as his ex (Kristen Bell). Between its improvised antics and tropical setting, the film effectively transports the viewer without veering too far off the narrative path.
Universal Pictures
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004)
- Director: Wes Anderson
- IMDb user rating: 7.3
- Metascore: 62
- Runtime: 119 minutes
This box office bust from director Wes Anderson still enraptured his most devout fans and
quickly earned cult status. Bill Murray plays legendary oceanographer Steve Zissou, who hits the sea in search of a deadly (and possibly imagined) Jaguar Shark. Brought to life in vivid color and detail, the story pays quirky homage to great seafaring works such as “Moby Dick” and “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.”
Touchstone Pictures
Life of Pi (2012)
- Director: Ang Lee
- IMDb user rating: 7.9
- Metascore: 79
- Runtime: 127 minutes
A young man (Suraj Sharma) is cast out to sea with a Bengal tiger for a boatmate in this Oscar-winning blockbuster, based on the bestselling novel. Cutting-edge
technology was used to create both life-like animals and the epic ocean terrain. The sweeping water-based environment was all the more immersive in theaters, where the movie was released in 3D.
Fox 2000 Pictures
The Lighthouse (2019)
- Director: Robert Eggers
- IMDb user rating: 7.5
- Metascore: 83
- Runtime: 109 minutes
It’s a lonely life for two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson) in this psychological horror film, which slowly descends into madness. Set off the coast of New England in the late 19th century, it uses storms and raging waters as hostile and ultimately alienating forces. Director Robert Eggers drives home the gothic vibe by drawing upon mythical figures from sailors’ lore such as mermaids and sea creatures.
Maiden Voyage Pictures
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)
- Director: Peter Weir
- IMDb user rating: 7.4
- Metascore: 81
- Runtime: 138 minutes
Russell Crowe was at the height of his fame when he tackled another historical role for this naval adventure, set during the Napoleonic Wars. It culls from two different source novels and tells the story of a British captain (Crowe), who pursues a French enemy across perilous waters. Co-star (and former Sea Cadet) Paul Bettany was
one of the only actors who didn’t get seasick during the shoot.
Twentieth Century Fox
Moana (2016)
- Directors: Ron Clements, John Musker, Don Hall, Chris Williams
- IMDb user rating: 7.6
- Metascore: 81
- Runtime: 107 minutes
More than an omnipresent backdrop, the Pacific Ocean is an important character in this computer-animated Disney hit. At the heart of the story is a Polynesian girl named Moana, who must reverse an ancient curse in order to save her community. Heeding the ocean’s call, Moana embarks on a thrilling sea-based adventure.
Walt Disney Pictures
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
- Director: Gore Verbinski
- IMDb user rating: 8.0
- Metascore: 63
- Runtime: 143 minutes
A blacksmith (Orlando Bloom) and pirate (Johnny Depp) team up to save a kidnapped woman (Keira Knightley) in this swashbuckling blockbuster. Their subsequent adventure crosses high seas and puts them up against a cursed crew of the undead. A
multi-billion dollar franchise was thus born.
Walt Disney Pictures
Ponyo (2008)
- Director: Hayao Miyazaki
- IMDb user rating: 7.7
- Metascore: 86
- Runtime: 101 minutes
Animation wizard Hayao Miyazaki
loosely reinterprets “The Little Mermaid” for this modern-day fairy tale, about the unique bond between a young boy and a goldfish princess. Against her father’s wishes, the goldfish begins to take on human attributes. Using its title character as a proxy, the story explores the vast differences between the respective worlds of ocean and land.
Studio Ghibli
The Poseidon Adventure (1972)
- Director: Ronald Neame
- IMDb user rating: 7.1
- Metascore: 70
- Runtime: 117 minutes
A
massive hit for its time, this ocean-based disaster flick takes place aboard an overturned passenger ship. Flooding water is but one among many obstacles, whereas the survivors must also contend with the ship’s structural and mechanical malfunctions. It was followed by a disappointing sequel and a lackluster 2006 remake, both of which flopped.
Twentieth Century Fox
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)
- Director: Anthony Minghella
- IMDb user rating: 7.4
- Metascore: 76
- Runtime: 139 minutes
This dramatic thriller sends sociopath Tom Ripley (Matt Damon) to a seaside village in Italy, where he cons his way into the upper class. Its most pivotal moment takes place aboard a boat and involves a violent outburst, leaving one man dead. Author Patricia Highsmith uses water to an even more substantial effect in her source novel (and the adjoining series), where
Ripley suffers from aquaphobia.
Miramax
Titanic (1997)
- Director: James Cameron
- IMDb user rating: 7.8
- Metascore: 75
- Runtime: 194 minutes
James Cameron’s historical epic channels the ill-fated journey of the R.M.S. Titanic through the tale of two star-crossed lovers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet). First, as an iceberg and then a flood, water presents a continual threat to virtually every character in the story. Before turning deadly, however, it does make for quite the majestic backdrop.
Twentieth Century Fox
Maiden (2018)
- Director: Alex Holmes
- IMDb user rating: 7.7
- Metascore: 82
- Runtime: 97 minutes
This gripping documentary centers on Tracy Edwards, who led the first all-female crew in the Whitbread Round the World Race (now known as The Ocean Race). The yachting event spans 33,000 miles over the course of nine months, representing a seemingly impossible challenge for Edwards and her team of self-proclaimed misfits. One doesn’t need to know anything about boating or sports competitions to stay glued to the screen.
New Black Films
