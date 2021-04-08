'Essential' flights resume at Tirana Airport after strike

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s infrastructure minister on Thursday said that “essential” flights have resumed at the country’s only international airport following a strike by air traffic controllers.

Belinda Balluku said humanitarian, emergency, health, diplomatic, state and military flights have resumed, while commercial ones will start Friday morning.

It was unclear whether strikers have resumed work. The infrastructure ministry did not comment on local media reports that air traffic controllers had been brought in from Turkey.

About two dozen Albanian air traffic controllers have been questioned by police on suspicion of abuse of post following their strike over a pay dispute, a lawyer and the prosecutor’s office said on Thursday.

Albania’s government on Wednesday sent troops and police to clear striking controllers out of the flight control tower and their offices.

Twenty-four controllers, out of 65 in total, were questioned by police overnight, according to lawyer Rezart Kthupi.

The Tirana prosecutor’s office said if they are charged and convicted of abuse of post they could face up to seven years in prison.