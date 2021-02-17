Estonia report: Russia bets on COVID-19 weakening the West

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s foreign intelligence agency said on Wednesday that Russia is counting on the COVID-19 pandemic to weaken unity in the West which will help Moscow gain a more prominent role in international affairs and lead to “declining Western influence on the global stage”.

The Kremlin believes that the pandemic will force the West to focus on domestic policy and economic problems and cause among other things populist and extremist movements to emerge, the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service said in its annual report.

“For its part, Russia is prepared to add fuel to the flames to encourage these trends," the 79-page report said. “Therefore, 2021 will again see Russian influence operations designed to create and deepen divides within and between Western societies, including at the EU (European Union) level."

It said Russia’s moves will likely include attempts to discredit Western-produced COVID-19 vaccines, especially the one made by the Anglo-Swedish company AstraZeneca which Russian propaganda has labelled as a “monkey vaccine.”