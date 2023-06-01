spotlight Ethiopian priests on a quest to recreate ancient manuscripts VideoElephant Jun 1, 2023 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Armed with a bamboo ink pen and a steady hand, Ethiopian Orthodox priest Zelalem Mola carefully copies text in the ancient Ge'ez language from a religious book onto a goatskin parchment. This painstaking task is preserving an ancient tradition, all the while bringing him closer to God, says the 42-year-old. Ethipian priests are on a mission to recreate ancient religious manuscripts, something they call a disappearing tradition. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dcc Wire Lvs Nation-world Ethiopia Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Platypus released back into Australian national park for the first time in 50 years They are the ten platypus chosen to reintroduce the species to Australia’s oldest national park. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Iowa rescuers rush to find survivors after apartment's partial collapse U.S. debt ceiling bill passes House with broad bipartisan support U.S. debt ceiling bill passes House with broad bipartisan support William and Kate arrive in Jordan for Crown Prince's wedding William and Kate arrive in Jordan for Crown Prince's wedding Preserving heritage: Ethiopian quest to recreate ancient manuscripts Preserving heritage: Ethiopian quest to recreate ancient manuscripts