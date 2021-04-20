EU agency links J&J shot to rare clots, says odds favor use

Last week, South Africa suspended use of the J&J vaccine in the wake of the U.S. pause, and countries including Italy, Romania, the Netherlands, Denmark and Croatia put their doses into storage. But other countries, including Poland, France and Hungary, said they would move forward with their J&J immunization plans.

The blood clots linked to the J&J vaccine are occurring in unusual parts of the body, such as veins that drain blood from the brain. These patients also have abnormally low levels of blood platelets, a condition normally linked to bleeding, not clotting.

In its statement, the EMA said the cases it reviewed in recipients of the J&J shot were very similar to those seen in people who had gotten the AstraZeneca vaccine.

With the AstraZeneca vaccine, scientists in Norway and Germany have suggested that some people are experiencing an abnormal immune system response in which they form antibodies that attack their own platelets.

It's not yet clear if there might be a similar mechanism with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But both the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines, as well as a Russian one and from China, are made with the same technology.