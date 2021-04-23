EU agency says people should get 2nd dose of AstraZeneca too

It’s still unclear exactly how frequently the rare blood clots occur. According to data from the U.K., which has administered more AZ vaccines than any other country, there were 30 such cases among 18 million inoculations, as of late March.

Last month, more than a dozen countries, mostly in Europe, suspended their use of the AstraZeneca jab over the blood clot issue. Most restarted — some with age restrictions — after the EMA said countries should continue using the vaccine.

The agency this week identified a similar possible link between blood clots and the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson. As with the AstraZeneca product, the EMA recommended labeling changes but said the benefits of getting vaccinated outweighed the risks. To date, most of the rare clotting disorders have been reported in women aged under 60.

Both the AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines are made using similar technology, and it’s still unclear whether that might be partly responsible for the rare clotting disorders.

“We don’t know yet what is the mechanism behind these rare events," Dr. Marco Caveleri, the EMA's head of vaccines strategy. He said the agency was starting investigations to try to discern what might be behind the blood clots.