EU agency to issue more guidance on AstraZeneca's COVID shot

The agency this week identified a similar possible link between blood clots and the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson. As with the AstraZeneca product, the EMA recommended labeling changes but said the benefits of getting vaccinated outweighed the risks.

Both the AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines are made using similar technology, and it’s still unclear whether that might be partly responsible for the rare clotting disorders.

On Thursday, EU Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said she was expecting the EMA to issue guidance on whether people who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should get a second dose, based on their sex or age.

To date, most of the rare clotting disorders have been reported in women aged under 60.

Although a research study began in the U.K. earlier this year to test whether it’s safe and effective to mix and match different vaccines, including those made by AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech, no results are yet available.

Some scientists say it’s too early to tell whether mixing vaccines is a wise strategy.