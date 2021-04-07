EU agency to share results of probe into AstraZeneca shot

Last week, the EU medicines regulator said “there is no evidence that would support restricting the use of this vaccine in any population,” though an expert said more brain clots were being reported than would be expected, and it would continue to assess incoming data.

In March, more than a dozen countries, including Germany, suspended their use of AstraZeneca over the blood clot issue. Most restarted — some with age restrictions — after the European Medicines Agency said countries should continue using the potentially life-saving vaccine.

But the frequently changing advice in some countries on who can take the vaccine has raised concerns that AstraZeneca's credibility could be permanently damaged, spurring more vaccine hesitancy and prolonging the pandemic.

In Britain, which has given out more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine than any other country, the medicines regulator reported there were 22 reports of rare brain and other clots, including people who had a low blood platelet level, among more than 18 million who got at least one dose.

Any further doubts about the AstraZeneca vaccine would be a setback for the shot, which is critical to Europe’s immunization campaign and a linchpin in the global strategy to get vaccines to poorer countries.