EU announces 'unprecedented' Moldova recovery plan

BUCHAREST (AP) — The Republic of Moldova is set to receive an “unprecedented” 600 million-euro ($733 million) economic recovery package from the European Union over a three-year period, the EU's executive arm announced Wednesday.

The European Commission said Moldova, which is not an EU member, will receive the funds between 2021 and 2024 to help the former Soviet republic sandwiched between Romania and Ukraine recover economically from the coronavirus pandemic and to promote investment. The plan is conditional on judicial and anti-corruption reforms, the commission said

“The Republic of Moldova is at a crossroads,” EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. “The EU’s economic recovery plan is an unprecedented effort to help the country in its efforts to restore and boost the ambitious reform agenda in the interests of the people.”

Moldova ranked 115th out of the 180 countries in Transparency International’s 2020 Corruptions Perception Index, with first place being the least corrupt.