EU asks Poland to stop court review of EU vs. Polish law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union said Thursday that it has asked Poland to withdraw a motion sent by the Polish prime minister to his country's constitutional court seeking a ruling on whether EU or Polish law has primacy in the central European nation.

A spokesman for the European Commission, the executive arm of the 27-member bloc, said the request was made in a letter sent to the Polish government on Wednesday by Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asked for the review in March after the Court of Justice of the EU ruled that EU law takes precedence over the Polish Constitution. That came amid a larger dispute over changes to the Polish judicial system, initiated by the governing Law and Justice party, which the EU views as an assault on judicial independence.

The judges on Poland's constitutional court were mostly picked by the nationalist conservative governing party. A key judge examining the case is Krystyna Pawlowicz, a former hard-line member of parliament who disdains the bloc and has called the EU flag a “rag.” The Polish government spokesman has said he expects the court to rule that Polish law has primacy.