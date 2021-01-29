EU, AstraZeneca publish redacted contract in vaccine dispute

To the uninitiated, the contract is not easily understood. However, it is laden with references to a “Best Reasonable Effort” being made on items like deliveries and volumes, given the uncertainty surrounding the development of the vaccine when it was drafted.

AstraZeneca might say only it can decide whether it’s doing its best, but the EU argues that this is a legal term and that only a judge can decide whether the company has made a “Best Reasonable Effort,” meaning the truth of the matter might lay in the hands of the two sides' lawyers.

To head off further such disputes and allay fears that vaccines might be diverted, the Commission will present plans later Friday to tighten rules on the exports of shots produced in the 27 EU countries.

The proposed “vaccine export transparency mechanism″ would be used to block shipments to non-EU countries and ensure that any exporting company based in the EU first submits its plans to national authorities.

Customs agencies would be allowed to check the plans before the Commission gives its authorization or refusal.