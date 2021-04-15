EU chief Michel pledges 'unwavering support' to Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union Council President expressed the 27-nation bloc's “unwavering support” for Ukraine Thursday, as the nation faces a major Russian military buildup on its eastern border.

Charles Michel said after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that “the EU is united in its solidarity with Ukraine.”

Michel said in a statement that Russia's moves on the border "represent threatening and destabilizing activities.”

Michel also said he would attend the Crimean Platform Summit in Ukraine on August 23, on the eve of the nation's independence day.

His attendance gained special attention after the president of the EU's executive Commission turned down an invitation from Zelenskyy to attend the 30th anniversary celebration of the country's independence.

It briefly raised questions about the EU's commitments to Ukraine. Zelenskyy invited Europe Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to travel to Ukraine in August. Her Cabinet chief, Bjoern Seibert, wrote to decline under his own signature, citing von der Leyen's heavy schedule at that time. The letter of reply was leaked to journalists.