 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EU chief turns to Paralympian Vio to inspire Europe's youth
0 Comments
AP

EU chief turns to Paralympian Vio to inspire Europe's youth

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRUSSELS (AP) — When European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was at a loss for words to capture the soul of the European Union and its future, Bebe Vio was there to help the EU's top official at the end of her State of the Union address.

Sitting anonymously among the European legislators for most of the hour-long speech, which is a highlight on the EU calendar, the Italian Paralympic fencer suddenly became the center of attention when von der Leyen called her the guest of honor of the proceedings.

“Trying to find the right words to capture the essence,” von der Leyen said, “is not easy. But it is easier when you borrow them from someone who inspires you."

More than just winning gold and silver medals in the women's foil at the Paralympics, it was the road to get to this year's games that inspired von der Leyen. Wheelchair fencer Vio contracted meningitis as a child and to save her life, doctors amputated both her forearms and both her legs at the knees.

It was far from the end of her struggles before she reached the Tokyo Paralympics, where she again proved she could fence at the highest level without hands or feet.

Because of it, von der Leyen said she turned into “a gold medallist from Italy who captured my heart this summer.”

"But what you might not know, is that only in April, she was told her life was in peril. She went through surgery, she fought back, she recovered. And only 119 days after she left the hospital, she won Paralympic gold," she said.

Fighting unlikely odds, von der Leyen said, “is the spirit of Europe’s next generation. So let’s be inspired by Bebe and by all the young people who change our perception of the possible.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom survives recall attempt

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SKorea to fine Google $177M for forcing software on devices
World

SKorea to fine Google $177M for forcing software on devices

  • Updated

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s competition watchdog plans to fine Google at least 207.4 billion won ($177 million) for allegedly blocking smartphone makers like Samsung from using other operating systems, in what would be one of the country's biggest antitrust penalties ever.

+5
Russia's Putin slams presence of foreign troops in Syria
World

Russia's Putin slams presence of foreign troops in Syria

  • Updated

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the presence of foreign troops in Syria, saying they are there against the will of the Syrian government and are blocking the consolidation of the war-torn country, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

+7
Hong Kong Tiananmen vigil leaders charged with subversion
World

Hong Kong Tiananmen vigil leaders charged with subversion

  • Updated

HONG KONG (AP) — Three leaders of the group that organized an annual Tiananmen candlelight vigil were being held in custody Friday after they were charged with subversion under Hong Kong's national security law, as authorities intensify a crackdown on dissent in the city.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News