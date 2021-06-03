EU court provisionally restores immunity for 3 Catalan MPs

BRUSSELS (AP) — Three Catalan separatist members of the European Parliament on Thursday applauded a European court ruling to put on hold a decision by the EU's legislative chamber stripping them of their immunity from prosecution.

As a result, their immunity has been provisionally restored.

“Today we are a little bit closer to hearing the final arguments that say we are right,” said Carles Puigdemont, the former leader of Spain's Catalonia region.

Puigdemont and two of his associates had sought protection from the Court of Justice of the European Union after the European Parliament voted in March to lift their immunity, as sought by Spain.

Puigdemont, former Catalan Health Minister Toni Comín and former regional Education Minister Clara Ponsatí said they feared they could be arrested on an extradition order by Spain and thus be stopped from representing their voters in the parliament.

The court said that the order issued late on Wednesday was taken to give it time to consider their case in full. It made no indication of whether it agreed with their arguments.