EU court tells Poland to halt lignite mine on Czech border

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union’s top court on Friday ordered Poland to immediately stop mining brown coal at the Turow mine, on the border with the Czech Republic and Germany.

The Czech Republic filed in March for an injunction, saying the open-cast lignite mine in Poland drains ground water away from inhabited areas and has other negative effects on Czech residents.

The decision by the EU’s Court of Justice is a temporary measure pending the court’s final judgement on Prague's complaint.

Poland is heavily reliant on coal and had argued against the decision, which was praised by environmental campaigners.

“This ruling is a welcome reprieve for people living on the front line of this crisis, who have been forced to live with the mine gulping their drinking water and undercutting their houses,” said Kathrin Gutmann, campaign director for the Europe Beyond Coal group.

“The message for polluters like PGE is clear: The rules are the same for everyone, and they are there to protect everyone.”

In January, the German city of Zittau, just across the border from Turow, also took Poland to the EU's court, saying the mine was harming the city and was draining away groundwaters.