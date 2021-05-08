EU, India try again to clinch trade deal, sidelining China

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — The European Union and India agreed Saturday to restart negotiations on a bilateral free trade deal, eight years after their first attempt failed and as both sides seek alternatives to China.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke via videoconference to EU leaders attending a summit in Portugal. The two sides announced what they called “a pivotal moment" in their relations by agreeing to resume talks they gave up on in 2013 and to collaborate on a wide range of other issues.

Speaking at a press conference after the closed-door talks, senior EU officials were thrilled by the prospect of closer ties with India.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called it “outstanding” and “a landmark moment.” European Council President Charles Michel said Saturday's agreement marked “a new, important chapter” in bilateral relations.

Modi was scheduled to be at the online press conference after the meeting but didn’t appear.

Plans for a face-to-face EU-India summit in Porto, in northern Portugal, fell through after Modi canceled his trip due to the devastating pandemic surge in his country. His remote appearance was the first time an Indian leader participated in a meeting with all of the EU’s leaders.