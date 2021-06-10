EU lawmakers say Morocco put children's lives at risk

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers on Thursday accused Morocco of endangering the lives of children in an attempt to put political pressure on Spain, after more than 8,000 people tried to cross into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta last month.

In a 397-to-85 resolution with 196 abstentions, the lawmakers urged the government in Rabat and the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, to rapidly finalize a “re-admission” agreement so migrants can in the future be returned legally.

They say 1,200 unaccompanied minors were among those who tried to enter Ceuta by scaling a border fence or swimming around it. Morocco has since taken back most of the migrants. Entering the enclave put them in EU territory, where they could try to apply for asylum.

The surge of migrants took place after Spain agreed to provide medical treatment for the Sahrawi leader heading the fight for an independent Western Sahara, which was annexed by Morocco in the 1970s. Rabat reacted furiously and recalled its ambassador in Madrid.

The lawmakers rejected “Morocco’s use of border control and migration, and unaccompanied minors in particular, as political pressure" against an EU nation. They deplored that children and families had been involved in the crossing, “putting their lives and safety at clear risk.”