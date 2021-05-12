 Skip to main content
EU lawmakers to return to Strasbourg after more than a year
AP

EU lawmakers to return to Strasbourg after more than a year

BRUSSELS (AP) — European lawmakers are planning to return to Strasbourg for their June plenary session as the coronavirus situation improves, the Parliament's press office said on Wednesday.

It will be the first plenary session held in the eastern French city in more than a year. Previous meetings planned in Strasbourg have been held remotely because of the dangers posed by traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The June session is expected to take place in a hybrid format.

European Parliament deputy spokesperson Delphine Colard said however that the return to Strasbourg remains conditional on the health situation.

Staff and legislators mostly have their parliamentary base in Brussels but almost all plenary sessions need to be held 450 kilometers (280 miles) away in Strasbourg as foreseen in EU treaties.

Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

