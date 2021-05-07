EU leaders attend summit in person for 1st time this year

“COVID has taken the covers off and shown the gaps” in care, says Laura Rayner, a policy analyst at the European Policy Centre, a Brussels-based think tank. “So many people, through no fault of their own, have found themselves requiring some support.”

The EU is looking for the endorsement in Porto of three headline targets: an EU employment rate of at least 78%, at least 60% of adults attending training courses every year, and reducing the number of those at risk of poverty or social exclusion by at least 15 million people, including 5 million children.

The push for social safeguards has caused some tensions. Last month, 11 EU governments welcomed the Porto effort but warned central EU authorities against meddling in national policies.

Plans for a face-to-face EU-India summit in Porto fell through after Modi canceled his trip due to the pandemic. But Saturday's talks will be the first time an Indian leader joins a meeting with all of the EU’s leaders.

The talks with Modi are important because India and the EU spent six years trying to negotiate a free trade deal before giving up in 2013. Among the thorny issues were vehicle parts and digital privacy.

Raf Casert in Brussels contributed to this report.

