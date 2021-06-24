EU leaders defend LGBT rights amid concern over Hungary law

Many attached a letter to their tweets addressed to European Council President Charles Michel, who will host their summit in Brussels later Thursday, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who will also take part in the meeting.

“In light of threats against fundamental rights and in particular the principle of non-discrimination on grounds of sexual orientation, we express our attachment to our common fundamental values, enshrined in Article 2 of the Treaty of the European Union,” the letter said.

“Respect and tolerance are at the core of the European project. We are committed to carry on with this effort, making sure that future European generations grow up in an atmosphere of equality and respect,” said the letter, signed by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain, among others.

Hungary was not mentioned by name, but many of the same leaders signed a letter earlier this week backed by 17 countries calling on von der Leyen’s commission, which watches over the respect of EU laws, to taking the government in Budapest to the European Court of Justice over the bill.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government rejected the growing chorus of criticism on Wednesday.