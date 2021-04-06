EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Top European Union officials said they used a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to insist that any moves on its part to enhance EU-Turkey relations would be conditional on Turkey improving its record on human rights and the rule of law.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said they also made clear that a “stable and secure environment” for EU members Cyprus and Greece is another prerequisite for closer ties with Turkey.

The two EU officials met with Erdogan in Ankara weeks after the Turkish leader took conciliatory steps toward the EU and European leaders agreed to increase trade and improve cooperation with Turkey on migration. EU leaders agreed to offer Turkey new incentives despite ongoing concerns about the country’s backslide on democratic and human rights, and its energy ambitions in the Mediterranean Sea.

Turkey is formally a candidate for EU membership, but its bid to join the 27-nation bloc has been at a standstill. Erdogan’s efforts at reconciliation followed a flare up of tensions last year over Turkey’s decision to stop deterring migrants from crossing its border into Greece, as well as over the dispatching of Turkish research ships into waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus.