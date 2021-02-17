EU OKs contract for 300 million more Moderna vaccine doses

BERLIN (AP) — The EU commission has approved new contract for 300 million additional doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

The second contract with Moderna provides for an additional purchase of 150 million in 2021 and an option to purchase an additional 150 million in 2022 on behalf of all 27 EU member states. The deal also provides for the possibility of donating the vaccine to lower and middle-income countries if the EU has enough supplies.

“With a portfolio of up to 2.6 billion doses, we will be able to provide vaccines not just to our citizens, but to our neighbors and partners as well,” the EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BERLIN (AP) — Amid signs that more infectious coronavirus variants are spreading unchecked across Europe, countries across the continent are struggling to speed up vaccine efforts, hampered by limited supplies and creeping skepticism about one of the available shots.

Germany's health minister said Wednesday that the virus variant first detected in Britain last year now accounts for more than a fifth of all positive tests in his country. The variant has increased from 6% of the cases to more than 22% in just two weeks.