EU Parliament asks Polish PM to stop law primacy court case

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Parliament adopted a resolution Thursday calling on Poland’s prime minister to cancel a case in which he asks a top Polish court whether Poland’s or the European Union's law takes precedence in the country.

The court’s ruling, when it eventually comes, could be of fundamental nature for the EU legal order and for Poland's relations with the bloc. Poland's right-wing government insists that law systems are the sole responsibility of member states, not of the EU.

In their resolution, the European lawmakers stressed the “fundamental nature of primacy of EU law as a cornerstone principle of EU law,” to which all 27 members have agreed in adopting EU treaties.

They called on Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki “not to question the primacy of EU law over national legislation and to withdraw his motion, pending before the illegitimate ‘Constitutional Tribunal’, to review the constitutionality of certain parts of the EU Treaties.”

The resolution was backed by 502 European lawmakers, while 149 were against and 36 abstained. Although a strong statement, the document has no binding power.