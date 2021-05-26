EU seeks big fine in court case over AstraZeneca deliveries

About 46% of the EU population have had at least one dose.

Fanny Laune, another lawyer from the European Commission’s legal team, insisted the case needs to be treated urgently despite vaccination campaigns picking up across the bloc. She said other producers in the EU vaccine portfolio have experienced delays in deliveries and could still be hampered by production problems.

She added that several EU countries have based their vaccine strategy on the AstraZeneca shots and that five member states won’t be able to reach the targets set by the EU by the end of June if the drugmaker doesn't provide the promised doses in time.

“If this legal action allows to save just one life, it justifies an urgent ruling,” Laune said.

AstraZeneca’s lawyers asked the judge to properly assess whether citizens in the EU can’t actually get vaccinated with the company’s shots because of the delivery delays before determining whether the case should be settled urgently.

In total, the European Commission has secured more than 2.5 billion of vaccine doses with various manufacturers, but is now shying away from placing more orders with AstraZeneca. It recently sealed another major order with Pfizer and BioNTech through 2023 for an additional 1.8 billion doses to be shared among EU members.