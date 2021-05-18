EU seeks Mideast cease-fire, concerned conflict will spread

Maas emphasized the role of the diplomatic Quartet, in which the EU is represented by its new Middle East peace envoy Sven Koopmans, and said “we are in favor of further expanding his mediation efforts.” The Quartet’s other three members are the United Nations, the U.S. and Russia.

“We must use our relationships with both sides to encourage confidence-building steps that could lead to calming the situation both inside Israel and in the West Bank,” Maas added. “Only that way will it be possible to talk again about a lasting solution to the Middle East conflict.”

Both ministers said that the bloc has a role to play in helping end the conflict, but while the EU is the biggest aid donor to the Palestinians it holds little sway over the militant group Hamas or Israel, despite having some trade arrangements that are favorable to the Israelis.

EU nations are also divided in their approach to the conflict, even though the bloc as a whole remains committed to a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians based on the 1967 lines, with the possibility of mutually agreed land-swaps.

Recently, officials have voiced growing concern that Israeli settlement expansion is undermining that possibility.

———

Geir Moulson contributed to this report from Berlin.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0