EU to hold video summit to assess new virus restrictions

According to the bloc's executive arm, several EU nations are testing under 1% of samples. It has proposed to “urgently" increase genome sequencing to at least 5% of positive test results and would ideally see that figure reach 10% to detect the variants.

Portugal, which holds the EU's rotating presidency, said that an agreement to “ensure a common approach to the use and validation of rapid antigen tests as well as the mutual recognition of COVID19 test results across Europe" has been found by all member states and will be approved by leaders.

The coordination of lockdown measures seems trickier, with a myriad of initiatives coming from members states. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that new border checks might be needed if they don’t coordinate.

“All countries must do this, and if a neighboring country doesn’t do this we can hardly protect ourselves against the mutation, and then even tougher entry measures on our internal borders are unavoidable," Merkel’s chief of staff, Helge Braun, told ARD television. “Since everyone doesn’t want that, it’s important that we act together now.”

In Belgium, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has proposed a temporary ban on nonessential travel during the February school break and will make a proposal to his counterparts to adopt it across the bloc.