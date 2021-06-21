EU to slap new sanctions on Belarus, target its economy

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers will approve Monday a fresh set of sanctions against scores of officials in Belarus and prepare a series of measures aimed at hurting the country’s economy, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

The EU has ratcheted up sanctions since President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term last August in elections slammed as fraudulent by the 27-nation bloc. The measures have targeted people accused of electoral misconduct and responsibility for the police crackdown that followed.

“We will approve the package of new sanctions, which is a wider package,” Borrell told reporters as he arrived in Luxembourg to chair the ministerial meeting. He said asset freezes and travel bans will be slapped on a total of around 86 people and organizations.

Diplomats have said that a number of those targeted are linked to an incident last month in which a Ryanair flight traveling from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to Minsk, where authorities arrested Raman Pratasevich, a dissident journalist who was on board the airliner.

The EU has already banned Belarus airline companies from flying over the bloc’s territory or using its airports.