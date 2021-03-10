 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EU-UK relations take a new dip over 'vaccine ban' comments
View Comments
AP

EU-UK relations take a new dip over 'vaccine ban' comments

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
EU-UK relations take a new dip over 'vaccine ban' comments

A vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine ready for use during the pilot project of pop up vaccination drive 'Vaxi Taxi' in Kilburn, London, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. The pilot scheme, funded by the Covid Crisis Rescue Foundation, aims to help ferry supplies and patients to temporary clinics set up in faith and community centres across the capital. People don’t even need to leave the backseat if they didn’t want to in order to receive their inoculation.

 Alastair Grant

BRUSSELS (AP) — Relations between the European Union and recently departed Britain took another diplomatic dip on Wednesday when the EU envoy in London was summoned to explain comments that Britain had issued a vaccine export ban.

The United Kingdom was so irate about Tuesday's comments from EU Council President Charles Michel that Britain had “imposed an outright ban on the export of vaccines," that it called in the ambassador for a morning meeting.

A British government statement said that it “has not blocked the export of a single COVID-19 vaccine. Any references to a UK export ban or any restrictions on vaccines are completely false.”

The spat comes against a background that the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Britain is seen as a huge success while that in the 27-nation bloc has been a major failure. The United Kingdom has given about 35% of its adults a vaccine shot while the EU is further back with 9.5%.

———

Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties
World

Gulf opens door to public Jewish life amid Israel ties

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — Half a year after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain established diplomatic relations with Israel, discreet Jewish communities in the Gulf Arab states that once lived in the shadow of the Arab-Israeli conflict are adopting a more public profile.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News